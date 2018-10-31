Scottish Football Live: Rangers linked with sensational move for Premier League star | Hearts defender could miss Hibs game | West Brom want Rangers defender West Brom are keen on signing Rangers' James Tavernier (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh the page for updates. Scotland try against England nominated for World Rugby Award Report: Football benefits Scottish society by around £1.2bn