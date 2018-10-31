Scottish Football Live: Championship club to swoop for Rangers star | Hearts star to play 'dirty' against Hibs | Hearts midfielder in fitness race West Brom are keen on signing Rangers' James Tavernier (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh the page for updates. Report: Football benefits Scottish society by around £1.2bn