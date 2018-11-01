Scottish Football Live: Alan Brazil criticises Neil Lennon | Zlamal slates Hibs fans | Leeds United want former Rangers star Neil Lennon was struck by a coin during yesterday's Edinburgh derby (Photo: SNS) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Video: Hilarious moment pitch invader falls in front of home fans Rumour Mill: Ex-Celtic team-mate says Lennon ‘brings it on himself’ | Rangers post annual results | ACL for Celtic star?