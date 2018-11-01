Scottish Football Live: Alan Brazil criticises Neil Lennon | Zlamal slates Hibs fans | Leeds United want former Rangers star

Neil Lennon was struck by a coin during yesterday's Edinburgh derby (Photo: SNS)
Neil Lennon was struck by a coin during yesterday's Edinburgh derby (Photo: SNS)
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.