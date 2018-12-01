Scots ice dancer smashes national championships to take gold

Scottish ice dance Lewis Gibson and partner Lilah Fear smashed their personal record in the free dance to take the gold medal at the national championships today.

The pair stood in second place after a disappointing performance in yesterday's rhythm dance, but gave a faultless skate at IceSheffield this afternoon to beat their personal best by almost seven points.

Gibson and Fear scored 120.07 in the free dance, with an overall score of 181.89 - above the 177.2 they achieved at the NHK Trophy in Japan last month.

They will now be set to compete for Great Britain at the European Championships in Minsk in January and the World Championships in Japan later next year and have their sights set on the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Gibson said: "We were happy after yesterday to deliver a strong skate. We wanted to put yesterday behind us and have started afresh today."

Fear, who fell during yesterday's short programme, said: "We're really happy with our performance today. [Yesterday] was a bit of a surprise, but we felt the rest of the programme went well."

Gibson, 24, was born in Prestwick and took up ice skating age 11 after watching the first series of Dancing on Ice. He started as a free skater – where the focus is on technical elements of jumps and spins rather than the more artistic discipline of ice dancing – but later moved into pairs skating and was ultimately approached by the national sporting body, the National Ice Skating Association (NISA), to try ice dancing.



Dundee skaters Karly Robertson and Natasha McKay are to compete for the top spot in the ladies's solo competition later today. The pair are currently standing in first and second place after the short programme yesterday.

Read more: Scottish figure skater inspired by Dancing on Ice