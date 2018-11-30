Scots holding top spots in national figure skating championships

Scottish figure skaters held both of the top two spots after their short programme in the British National Figure Skating Championships today.

Former title holder Karly Robertson was placed in first position in the senior ladies’s competition with a score of 55.19, just beating last year’s gold medal winner Natasha McKay who scored 53.75.

Both McKay and Robertson said they were disappointed with their performances in the short programme, where they both missed planned jumps, but still placed in the top spots.

The pair will hope to maintain their positions during the free programme tomorrow.

Robertson, who, with McKay, trains at Dundee Ice Arena under coaching team Simon and Debi Briggs, said: “We were disappointed with our scores – I missed a double axel, which was a big mistake for me to make. But while it could have been better, it could have been worse.”

McKay, who is currently the only solo female skater with a score which qualifies her for the World Championships, which take place next year in Japan, added: “I just need to do what I can tomorrow and skate as cleanly and well as possible.”

A third Dundee skater, Katie Powell, placed fifth with a score of 47.78 - a personal best for the season.

She said: "I was really happy with how I skated and I really enjoyed it. It was the best score I've had this year so I was pleased."

Danielle Harrison, who also skates at Dundee, was forced to withdraw from the competition yesterday due to injury.

Prestwick-based skater Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear are still to skate in the rhythm dance section of their programme this evening in Sheffield.

The British Figure Skating Championships have already proved successful for Scottish skaters in the junior categories, with three competitors from Dundee Ice Arena having taken silver medal spots in their respective categories, including Anastasia Vaipan Law, who won the silver medal in the junior ladies category.

