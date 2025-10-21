Cameron Adam delighted to help secure 2027 Eisenhower Trophy appearance for next crop of stars

It was mission accomplished for both himself personally and also in terms of a Scotland goal for Cameron Adam at the end of his amateur career.

Having set up the opportunity through winning the St Andrews Links Trophy earlier in the year, the 22-year-old has been confirmed as finishing in the top spot in the second year of the Global Amateur Pathway, an initiative powered by the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Adam is now aiming to follow in the footsteps of the inaugural No 1, China’s Wenyi Ding, who, on the back of a standout rookie campaign, has comfortably kept his card and is in the running to make the the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs.

Cameron Adam pictured during the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in August | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Royal Burgess left-hander Adam secured his playing rights for 2026 after a nervy finish to the Global Amateur Pathway Ranking, knowing he had to stay within the WAGR top 20 to meet the criteria to earn a DP World Tour card.

His individual finish of 58th at the World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, where Scotland secured seventh place in the team contest for the Eisenhower Trophy, was enough to do just that as he held on to 20th position.

“I’m thrilled, especially having a few months off before my final event,” the 2023 Scottish Amateur champion told The Scotsman. “That gave me a lot of time to think about it, so I am delighted to have it out of the way.”

Securing DP World Tour card hailed as ‘bonus’

If he’d finished outside the top 20, Adam would have had to settle for a HotelPlanner Tour card, which Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham secured for this year and English pair Dominic Clemons and Charlie Forster and Kristian Hjort Bressum of Denmark have earned for the 2026 season.

“Getting a DP World Tour card as opposed to one for the HotelPlanner Tour is a massive bonus,” admitted Adam, who played in this year’s Open through winning The R&A’s Open Amateur Series for the Claret Jug joust at Royal Portrush, where he enjoyed a practice round with Bob MacIntyre, his mentor through a programme set up through the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and Bounce Sport. “It’s a great opportunity for me thanks to a great system and now I’ve got to try and make the most of it.”

The 2026 DP World Tour schedule gets under way in the last week of November with the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane followed by the Australian Open, with Rory McIlroy heading that field at Royal Melbourne. Providing other potential early outings, the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open will also take place before the end of the year.

“We are just trying to get everything in line just now and see what happens,” said Adam, who has been a proud Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassador since he was a junior. Referring to his management situation, he added: “We are still looking at everything and trying to get balls in motion, so to speak, as quickly as possible so that we don’t fall behind.

“But it’s an exciting process. I am going to be starting in Australia, which is a pretty good place to be making my pro debut. It’s a long way away from home, but, at the same time, it will be an exciting trip.”

Scotland’s Eisenhower Trophy trio Niall Shiels Donegan, Cameron Adam and Connor Graham flanked by team captain Clare Queen and national coach Spencer Henderson | Scottish Golf

As was travelling to California for last month’s Walker Cup to represent Great Britain and Ireland along with Connor Graham and Niall Shiels Donegan before then joining forces with the same two players for Scotland in the aforementioned Eisenhower Trophy event in Singapore.

“It was a good finish, especially after a poor opening round,” observed Adam. “We were a long way down after day one, so to come back from that and finish in the top ten was great. To automatically Scotland for the next Eisenhower Trophy was something we were all delighted about.

Top-ten finish in Eisenhower Trophy was ‘important’

“The next group of players are definitely going to have that opportunity after we only got in this year off our WAGR positions and who knows where they will be in a few years with the players coming through off WAGR. It was great for us to do that. Ireland wouldn’t have got in this year off their WAGRs, so the fact they’d finished in the top ten in Abu Dhabi in 2023 was important.”

Having secured an invitation from the tournament host, Adam finished inside the top 20 in the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry in August. The Northwestern University graduate took that test in his stride and is hoping it will be the same when he starts playing for money.

“I’ve not really spoken too much to anyone yet about the actual playing side of it as there’s other things to put in place first,” he said. “It shouldn’t change too much, though I know some of it will be different. At the end of the day, I am still playing golf and trying to enjoy it. Yeah, hopefully it is a pretty smooth transition.