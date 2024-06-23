Scotland vs Hungary line-ups: Starting XI confirmed, defender returns, Clarke makes big striker call
Can Scotland do it? It’s almost time for one of the biggest games in Scottish football history, so keep up to date with all pre-match news, latest updates and Tartan Army antics. Then follow along with the game itself at 8pm right here with The Scotsman Sport live blog.
Scotland vs Hungary live blog: All the big updates in the build up to the Euro 2024 clash
- Scotland make one change for clash against Hungary
- There are changes in defence as Clarke makes big striker call
BBC pundits discuss Scotland's chances...
Former West Ham United boss has been full of praise for Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of the game.
“Steve’s done a great job in getting Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson in the same team,” he said.
“That was a big problem Scotland had. Two world class left backs - how do you play both of them? For the main it has worked really. Tonight (with Tierney injured) he has stuck with the same system that has been working well over the last few seasons.”
Former England forward said Clarke will need to “use all that experience, all of that support from the fans that have travelled”.
Scotland Women captain added: “Maybe similar to the Switzerland game, the systems are similar. As a player, that matches you up with somebody and it is pretty clear what your job is.”
"Not every game you have thousands of Scotland supporters outside your hotel!" - John McGinn's pre-match comments
Super John chatted to BBC ahead of the game, and had this to say:
“We’ve been trying to prepare the same way we do for every game. There’s not every game you have thousands of Scotland supporters outside your hotel. My afternoon nap was cancelled and we had the Scotland songbook in our ears.
“The boys are calm and ready to go.”
He looks ready for it. Let’s get this over the line big man!
And how do Hungary line up?
Scotland’s opponents start with a 3-4-2-1 formation and have welcomed back Sunderland midfielder Callum Styles to their midfield.
Hungary’s starting XI is as follows: Gulasci, Botka, Orban, Dardai, Bola, Schafer, Styles, Kerkez, Sallai, Szoboszlai, Vargas.
Scotland starting XI confirmed vs Hungary
Steve Clarke has confirmed his starting XI and there is just one change to the side that started the 1-1 draw with Switzerland.
With Kieran Tierney injured, Scott McKenna returns to the side in defence, while Che Adams continues up front ahead of Lawrence Shankland despite calls for the Hearts striker to start.
The full team news is below...
Yep...it's catchy
The Tartan Army have a new chant...
🎵 Murder down in Munich,
One point in Cologne,
Three points down in Stuttgart,
And we’re never going home…🎵
Diego the dog is backing the Tartan Army...
We love this supporters Tartan clad dog! Wonder where he got his exotic name, though?
The latest odds...
Are Scotland favourites to win tonight? Not according to SkyBet.
Hungary are 7/5 favourites to emerge victorious and end the Scottish dream, with Clarke’s team priced at 13/8. A draw is 13/5.
But what do they know? ‘Mon the Scotia!
Team news on the way...
Just 90 minutes until the game gets underway and team news is imminent.
Who replaces Kieran Tierney? Does Lawrence Shankland get a start?
We’ll have team news for you as soon as it arrives...
FC Koln are backing Scotland tonight!
We’re just going to leave this here. Top quality stuff from FC Koln.
Germany really have loved Scotland, haven't they?
We love this video of local Stuttgart bagpipers joining in with the Tartan Army ahead of tonight’s game.
Scotland fans have been a credit to themselves and football and it is fantastic to see the bond created between the host country and the thousands of fans who have headed to their country.
Who wouldn’t want Scotland to have one more game - at least?
