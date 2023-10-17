1 . 1954 World Cup

Scotland missed the first three World Cups due to not being members of FIFA, then withdrew from the 1950 competition despite qualifying - as SFA chair George Graham insisted his team would only travel to Brazil if they won the Home Championship (they came second to England). They made their debut in Switzerland but crashed out in the group stages with a 1-0 defeat to Austria followed by a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Uruguay (pictured).