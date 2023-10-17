With two games still to play all that is to be decided is who tops the group - with Spain currently ahead on goal difference.
The 2024 tournament, which will be hosted by Germany, will be Scotland's 12th major championships since the World Cup was established in 1930.
Famously the team have yet to emerge from the group stages to reach the knock-out phase of either a World Cup or European Championships.
Here's how that's happened - a tale of near misses, narrow defeats and going out on goal difference.
1. 1954 World Cup
Scotland missed the first three World Cups due to not being members of FIFA, then withdrew from the 1950 competition despite qualifying - as SFA chair George Graham insisted his team would only travel to Brazil if they won the Home Championship (they came second to England). They made their debut in Switzerland but crashed out in the group stages with a 1-0 defeat to Austria followed by a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of Uruguay (pictured).
2. 1958 World Cup
Scotland travelled to Sweden for the 1958 World Cup after topping their qualification group. Hopes were high after a 1-1 opening draw against Yugoslavia but a narrow 3-2 loss to Paraguay meant the Scots had to triumph against France to go through. Heartbreak followed, when they lost 2-1 (pictured) to the French, who ended up coming third.
3. 1974 World Cup
Scotland failed to qualify for three World Cups in a row before returning to the world stage in West Germany in 1974. They performed well and remained unbeated - beating Zaire 1-0 before drawing 0-0 with Brazil and 1-1 to Yugoslavia (pictured). Sadly other results didn't go in their favour and, with three teams ending up on 4 points, they went out on goal difference.
4. 1978 World Cup
Scotland caught World Cup fever for the 1976 tournament in Argentina. The famous World Cup song 'Ally's Tartan Army' saw Andy Cameron assure supporters that Ally MacLeod's team would be bringing the cup home. Disaster struck when they lost their opening fixture to Peru 3-1 then could only draw 1-1 with Iran. A legendary 3-2 victory against eventual finalists the Netherlands wasn't enough, as they inevitably went out on goal difference.