Live

Scotland 0-1 Hungary Recap: Reaction as last-gasp goal sees Tartan Army suffer tragic Euro 2024 ending as captain admits team 'let fans down'

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:55 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2024, 22:05 BST
Comment
Scott McTominay of Scotland looks dejectedScott McTominay of Scotland looks dejected
Scott McTominay of Scotland looks dejected | Getty Images
Scotland 0-1 Hungary: Euro 2024 exit confirmed after late, late goal in Stuttgart.

We recap the action from a heart-breaking end to Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash against Hungary.

Scotland vs Hungary recap: The Tartan Army left broken hearted as latest of late goals ends Euro 2024 dream.

Key Events

  • Full time: Scotland 0-1 Hungary.
  • Csoboth strikes in the final seconds to end Scotland's dream.
22:38 BST

No sign of Steve Clarke

As per BBC, the Scotland boss has yet to venture from the dressing room for his post-match interview.

22:31 BST

"No Scotland, no party"

David Moyes:

They say no Scotland, no party. They’ll be a lot of cities in Germany missing the Scotland supporters. They’ll have been looking forward to having them for a few more weeks.

22:28 BST

Angus Gunn reacts

Scotland’s number one shares his thoughts.

The effort we gave today showed the fans and the country what it means to us. When we do look like, we create chances and had opportunities. It didn’t fall for us. At the end of the day, we’re all. It doesn’t matter anymore.

22:24 BST

"Didn't find that quality final ball"

James McFadden on tonight’s loss.

We could have been sat here saying two points might be enough. The likelihood is it’s not going to be. Scotland had to go win the game. You leave yourself open.

Scotland just didn’t find that quality final ball. I wonder if we had a go a little bit earlier, in a structure. Not just throw loads of attackers on. But just have more of an attacking threat earlier.

It’s just dangerous to leave it to who gets the best chance near the final whistle.

22:15 BST

Heartbreaking

Nothing more to say.

22:14 BST

Player ratings: The guard, the starved Scot and three 7/10s

We give all the starters involved a mark out of ten for their performance against the Hungarians on a dramatic night in Germany.

Here’s how we rated the players in the tragic 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

22:11 BST

'Thank you'

Andy Robertson thanked the fantastic travelling fans.

Thank you to the country. We felt everyone behind us. We felt the excitement back home. Sorry for letting you down.

22:10 BST

Final Group A table.

Painful.Painful.
Painful. | n/a
22:09 BST

Andrew Robertson reacts to the defeat

There’s nothing to really to say to be honest. We gave everything, we knew we had to win. They’ve hit us on the counter. That’s football. It will take a long time to get over it.

We were in control of the game. Passed the ball really well. But we had to find that cutting edge. We did go for it, but we got sucker punched. Both teams had to go for it - unfortunately one of us had to lose.

22:07 BST

"A lack of quality" - Alan Shearer

The former EPL icon admits Scotland have a lack of quality in the forward areas and believes that’s what ended their Euro 2024 dream.

They were very rarely a threat. We were all sat here hoping, rather than expecting, Scotland to score. Then they got caught at the end. They had to throw men - but is it just a lack of quality.

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHungaryTeam newsEuro 2024
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.