Scotland 0-1 Hungary Recap: Reaction as last-gasp goal sees Tartan Army suffer tragic Euro 2024 ending as captain admits team 'let fans down'
We recap the action from a heart-breaking end to Scotland’s Euro 2024 clash against Hungary.
Scotland vs Hungary recap: The Tartan Army left broken hearted as latest of late goals ends Euro 2024 dream.
Key Events
- Full time: Scotland 0-1 Hungary.
- Csoboth strikes in the final seconds to end Scotland's dream.
No sign of Steve Clarke
As per BBC, the Scotland boss has yet to venture from the dressing room for his post-match interview.
"No Scotland, no party"
David Moyes:
They say no Scotland, no party. They’ll be a lot of cities in Germany missing the Scotland supporters. They’ll have been looking forward to having them for a few more weeks.
Angus Gunn reacts
Scotland’s number one shares his thoughts.
The effort we gave today showed the fans and the country what it means to us. When we do look like, we create chances and had opportunities. It didn’t fall for us. At the end of the day, we’re all. It doesn’t matter anymore.
"Didn't find that quality final ball"
James McFadden on tonight’s loss.
We could have been sat here saying two points might be enough. The likelihood is it’s not going to be. Scotland had to go win the game. You leave yourself open.
Scotland just didn’t find that quality final ball. I wonder if we had a go a little bit earlier, in a structure. Not just throw loads of attackers on. But just have more of an attacking threat earlier.
It’s just dangerous to leave it to who gets the best chance near the final whistle.
Heartbreaking
Nothing more to say.
We give all the starters involved a mark out of ten for their performance against the Hungarians on a dramatic night in Germany.
'Thank you'
Andy Robertson thanked the fantastic travelling fans.
Thank you to the country. We felt everyone behind us. We felt the excitement back home. Sorry for letting you down.
Final Group A table.
Andrew Robertson reacts to the defeat
There’s nothing to really to say to be honest. We gave everything, we knew we had to win. They’ve hit us on the counter. That’s football. It will take a long time to get over it.
We were in control of the game. Passed the ball really well. But we had to find that cutting edge. We did go for it, but we got sucker punched. Both teams had to go for it - unfortunately one of us had to lose.
"A lack of quality" - Alan Shearer
The former EPL icon admits Scotland have a lack of quality in the forward areas and believes that’s what ended their Euro 2024 dream.
They were very rarely a threat. We were all sat here hoping, rather than expecting, Scotland to score. Then they got caught at the end. They had to throw men - but is it just a lack of quality.
