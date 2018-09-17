Rumour Mill: Gers less of a threat without Morelos | Ryan Kent eyes knockout stages | Best is yet to come from Hibs | Jimmy Dunne says Hearts can win the league

Rangers are weaker without Morelos; Glasgow club can progress to theknockout stages; Jimmy Dunne eyes up title challenge; Leigh Griffiths reveals Scotland disappointment.

Rangers less of a threat without Morelos

Villarreal striker Carlos Bacca has insisted that fellow Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos will be a miss for Rangers as he sits out Rangers Europa League opener against the Spanish club due to suspension.

The former AC Milan forward said: Bacca said: “Morelos is a really good young player. I spoke to him during the international break and he told me he had been sent off in the last round so he wouldn’t play against us.

“He was very disappointed about it but it’s good for us because he’s a dangerous player.

“He did well when he came on in the international against Venezuela – he got a chance to score immediately. Unfortunately he didn’t take it, but he showed he knows how to get into the right position up front.” (Daily Record)

We can progress to the knockout stages - Ryan Kent

Rangers loanee, Ryan Kent however, believes the Glasgow side can progress beyond the group stages despite being the lowest rank side in a group that features Rapid Vienna, Villarreal and Spartak Moscow.

He said: “We will take it one game at a time and see how we are doing,

“But obviously we want to progress. We are in the competition so I don’t see why we can’t progress.” (Daily Mail)

Scotland omission a kick in the teeth - Leigh Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has described his dropping to the Scotland bench as “a kick in the teeth.”

The 28-year-old said: “ “It’s a kick in the teeth. Not just for me but for all the strikers.

“It’s an incentive to work hard at our clubs and try to change his mind.

“I was surprised as well but these things happen.

“Naisy came in and did really well. He scored, ran about, and did his job.” (Daily Record)

Best is yet to come from Hibs - Neil Lennon

Following his sides victory over Kilmarnock in a 3-2 thriller Hibs manager Neil Lennon has claimed that the best if yet to come from the Edinburgh side.

He praised the Easter Road side, stating: “It was a brilliant win for us. I was concerned about the game going into it because Kilmarnock had a great win at Aberdeen and not many teams do that – and they are a good team.

“All of a sudden the squad is starting to look a bit stronger again, which is great.” (Edinburgh Evening News)

Anything is possible at Hearts - Jimmy Dunne

Following his side’s fifth successive victory, loanee Jimmy Dunne has hinted that the Edinburgh side could do the unthinkable and win the league.

The loanee said: “I think we will improve, instead of going the other way.

“Anything is possible in football.

“This league has changed over the last few seasons and it looks a lot more open that it used to.” (Daily Record)

Time to roll our sleeves up - Andy Boyle

Dundee loanee Andy Boyle has insisted it’s time for the relegation threatened club’s players to roll up their sleeves following a bruising 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

The defender on loan from Preston North End stated: “It is new to me but it is one of them: you just roll your sleeves up and get on with it,”

“We’ve got to start games better first and foremost. That’s a big thing. We need to cut the individual errors out as those seem to be costing us a lot of goals. (The Scotsman)