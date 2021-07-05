Zander Fagerson and Duhan van der Merwe to start for British and Irish Lions

Zander Fagerson, centre, will start for the British & Irish Lions against Sharks after coming off the bench against the Sigma Lions at the weekend. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Scotland winger made a try-scoring debut for the Lions in the win over Japan at Murrayfield then sat out the tour opener against Sigma Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

But he has been named on the starting XV for Wednesday’s game against Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park (kick off 6pm BST).

Zander Fagerson will makes his first start for the Lions in the match after coming off the bench in the 56-14 win on Saturday.

Duhan van der Merwe in action for the Lions against Japan at BT Murrayfield. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

Fellow Scots Rory Sutherland, Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris are named among the replacements for the Sharks game.

Tom Curry (England), Josh Navidi (Wales) and Adam Beard (Wales) will make their Lions debuts this Wednesday evening.

Ireland lock Iain Henderson will captain the Lions for the first time, while tour captain Conor Murray is named amongst the replacements.

“It’s a quick turnaround from Saturday, but we’ll be ready to go by Wednesday night,” said Lions coach Warren Gatland.

“I’m pleased we managed to come through the weekend’s game unscathed, and the boys have rested and recovered well. We feel like we’re slowly building, but, as ever, there’s still room for improvement in all facets of our game.

“Wednesday night is another chance for us to have a look at a few more combinations. I’m looking forward to seeing how the back row goes; it’s an exciting mixture and one that we hope will offer something a bit different.

“We expect another physical test against a side who are known for their power play and ambition. My congratulations to Tom, Josh and Adam ahead of their first starts in a Lions jersey.”

British and Irish Lions (v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg, Wednesday, 6pm)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

13. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England)

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

4. Iain Henderson – Captain (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

5. Adam Beard (Ospreys, Wales)

6. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England)

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, England)

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

21. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

22. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland)