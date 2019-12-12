Winning pair set to meet in Borders derby clash

With the festive season trundling ever closer, two leading Borders rugby teams are hoping to experience the warm glow of victory this weekend.

Game of the day in the Tennent’s Premiership on Saturday pitches Selkirk against Hawick at Philiphaugh, with a 3pm kick-off.

Third visits fourth in this highly appetising encounter, with both clubs in impressive winning form.

Selkirk have turned on the style away from home and won their last three games on the road, coming home from Aberdeen last weekend with the points in the bag.

Hawick have won their last four matches and, last Saturday, defeated Currie, the team above them in the table.

Selkirk head coach Scott Wight anticipated a “huge” game with the protagonists in such good form, and said it should be a “great contest”.

Manager Tom Ramage added Selkirk’s main aim was to keep winning, having collected 12 points from the last 15.

The squad was “very capable” he said, with a really tight defence, while it was difficult also to score against them.

“Hawick have a big pack and they’ll probably try and muscle us up front,” he added.

Hawick’s head coach George Graham acknowledged his team was on a good winning run and said it had grown in strength and confidence since the last game with Selkirk, which finished in a draw.

Hawick’s scrums and phase play against Currie had been particularly good, said Graham. Of course, bragging rights would be up for grabs once again this Saturday and he added: “Everybody raises their game for a Borders derby, regardless of what league they are in.”