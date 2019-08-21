Wholesale changes as Scotland announce team to face France in World Cup warm-up

Stuart Hogg is the only player to retain his place as Scotland face France for the second time in a week this Saturday.

The full-back was part of the starting XV that lost 32-3 to their opponents in Nice last weekend.

Experienced campaigners like WP Nel, Greig Laidlaw, Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw and Tommy Seymour return to the side.

The match is likely to be a sell out at Murrayfield with only a limited number of tickets still available.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is looking for an improved performance from his side this time around.

He said: “Our first outing of the season was a disappointment and not reflective of the hard work our players have put in over the past two months.

"France are a very dangerous side if you give them space and quick ball to play, which is what we allowed to happen on too many occasions last week. Our focus all week has been to remedy this and also create much more from our attacking game.

“It was a stark reminder of how tough things can be at international level if our standards slip.

"We expect our players to show a much truer picture of themselves this Saturday.

"France have selected another strong side so it will be a great challenge for us to deliver a much-improved performance.”

The team in full...

15. Stuart Hogg (vice captain)

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Chris Harrs

12. Peter Horne

11. Sean Maitland

10. Finn Russell

9. Greig Laidlaw (captain)

1. Gordon Reid

2. George Turner

3. WP Nel

4. Scott Cummings

5. Sam Skinner

6. Ryan Wilson (vice captain)

7. Hamish Watson

8. Blade Thomson

Subs

16. Grant Stewart

17. Allan Dell

18. Simon Berghan

19. Grant Gilchrist

20. John Barclay

21. George Horne

22. Rory Hutchinson

23. Blair Kinghorn