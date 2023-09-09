What TV channel is Scotland v South Africa on? How to watch Rugby World Cup opener
Gregor Townsend's side go into the tournament ranked fifth in the world having been heralded as the best Scottish team in history by 1990 Grand Slam hero John Jeffrey at their World Cup welcome ceremony in Nice on Monday.
Scotland will certainly need to produce one of the greatest ever performances to overcome a Springboks side who have climbed from fourth to second in the world rankings in the weeks leading up to the tournament on the back of four consecutive wins, including a record 35-7 win over New Zealand in their final warm-up match at Twickenham.
Scotland will also come up against Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland in what is a formidable Pool B which also includes Romania and Tonga. Only the top two qualify for the quarter-finals so victory for either team at Stade Velodrome will stand them in good stead to progress from this heavyweight section.
To get off to a dream start, Scotland will have to defy history and break new ground having never previously defeated a tier-one nation at a Rugby World Cup while they have lost each of their last seven meetings with South Africa.
It is 13 years since the Scots last beat the Springboks as Dan Parks kicked every point for Andy Robinson’s team in a 21-17 victory in an autumn Test at Murrayfield in November 2010. The last clash between these two nations was almost two years ago, when South Africa won 30-15 in Edinburgh.
Scotland v South Africa match details
The World Cup Pool B fixture takes place at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille, on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Kick-off is 4.45pm UK time.
Is Scotland v South Africa on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 3.55pm.
Scotland v South Africa live stream
Those wishing to watch the match on smartphone, tablet or laptop can do so for free through the ITVX website and app.
Scotland v South Africa teams
Scotland starting line-up: 15. Blair Kinghorn, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White, 8. Jack Dempsey, 7. Rory Darge, 6. Jamie Ritchie (c), 5. Grant Gilchrist, 4. Richie Gray, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. George Turner, 1. Pierre Schoeman
Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Matt Fagerson, 21. Ali Price, 22. Cameron Redpath, 23. Ollie Smith
South Africa starting line-up: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Jasper Wiese, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi (c), 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Duane Vermeulen, 22. Grant Williams, 23. Willie le Roux.
Match odds
Scotland 4/1, Draw 33/1, South Africa 1/5 - Bet365
