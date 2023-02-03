What channel is England v Scotland Six Nations match on? Kick-off time, how to watch, referee and team news

For the third year in a row, Scotland are kicking off their Six Nations campaign against England.

The match at Twickenham on Saturday follows the opening fixture between Wales and Ireland in Cardiff. The final first-round fixture is between Italy and France on Sunday. Scotland are seeking their third win in a row over England, something they have not achieved since the early 1970s.

England v Scotland match details

Who: England v Scotland

Scotland lifted the Six Nations trophy last year with a win over England at BT Murrayfield.

What: Guinness Six Nations

Where: Twickenham Stadium

When: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 4.45pm kick-off

What channel is England v Scotland on?

The match is free to air, with live coverage on ITV and STV due to start at 4pm. This year's tournament marks the latest in a deal between ITV and the BBC that sees Six Nations matches shared between both broadcasters on television and online with ITV's matches aired on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Jill Douglas and Mark Pougatch are ITV’s two main presenters for their Six Nations coverage, and their pundits include former Scotland coach Ian McGeechan and ex-forward Jim Hamilton.

Is there radio coverage?

Radio 5 live will broadcast the game live, as will Radio Scotland Extra.

Calcutta Cup team news

Scotland go into the game without prop Zander Fagerson and flanker Hamish Watson who are both on their way back from long-term injuries. They are replaced by WP Nel and Luke Crosbie, respectively, the latter making his first Six Nations appearance. Head coach Gregor Townsend has also dropped experienced scrum-half Ali Price from his match-day 23, preferring to start with London Irish’s Ben White. George Horne is on the bench. Huw Jones starts at outside centre, with Chris Harris among the replacements.

New England coach Steve Borthwick has left out experienced centre Manu Tuilagi. Joe Marchant takes the 31-year-old’s place in the England line-up. Marcus Smith has got the nod at stand-off, with Owen Farrell at inside centre. Ollie Hassell-Collins, the London Irish wing, has been handed his first cap in a rejigged midfield following injuries to Elliot Daly, Henry Slade and Dan Kelly.

Referee

New Zealand referee Paul Williams will take charge of the match at Twickenham. Williams will lead an all-Kiwi officiating team comprising assistants Ben O'Keeffe and James Doleman, and television match official (TMO) Brendon Pickerill.

Odds