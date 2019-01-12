Watsonians 43 - 27 Glasgow Hawks: Josh Rowlands’ four-try show

Watsonians added their name to the illustrious list of clubs on the Bill McLaren Shield after defeating a much improved Glasgow Hawks side at Myreside with a bonus point win.

Watsonians scored six tries, four by full-back Josh Rowlands and two by prop Jack Stanley in a performance guided by stand-off Lee Millar.

For their part Hawks, hurting after their defeat by Currie last weekend, fought bravely but Watsonians effectively had the game won at half-time when they led 29-13.The bonus point was already in the bag with two tries apiece by Rowlands and Stanley and three conversions and a penalty by Millar. Hawks scored a Lelia Masaga try and a conversion and two penalties from Liam Brims

In the second half, after Rowlands had completed his hat-trick, Hawks fought back with tries by wing James Coupar and a second from Masaga, Brims converting both to narrow the deficit to nine points.

Watsonians, however, killed off Hawks hopes of a shock win with a fourth try by Rowlands and the conversion by Euan Fox.