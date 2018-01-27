Watsonians 36 - 0 Glasgow Hawks: Fedo hat-trick fells Hawks

Watsonians continued their bid for a top four play-off spot come the end of the regular BT Premiership season with this bonus point win over Glasgow Hawks at Myreside.

No.8 Michael Fedo led the way with a hat-trick of tries in a game Watsonians controlled once they got their noses in front.

The victory was a fifth in a row for Watsonians, whose good run has been based on a solid defence while Hawks are in freefall. This was their sixth league loss on the spin, but they look safe from relegation.

In windy conditions both sides struggled to get a foothold early on and as the first quarter ended it was still 0-0.

But Watsonians took the lead soon after when full-back Andrew Chalmers went over, scrum-half Ali Harris converting.

Hawks were causing a few issues of their own, the pack doing well at scrum time in particular, but they lacked a cutting edge – missing Scotland Under-20 players Ross Thompson, Kyle Rowe and Sam Yawayawa from the backline certainly was not helping.

And Watsonians made Hawks pay, two tries coming just before half-time to put them in command.

Both came from ex-Scotland Sevens man Fedo, Harris converting the latter score to make it 19-0 to the hosts at the break.

Watsonians’ unconverted bonus point try came in the 46th minute, centre DJ Innes, who had also had a good first 40 minutes, showed the defence a clean pair of heels.

Try number five came just before the hour mark, Fedo barging his way over for a third try and the match was well beyond Hawks by this stage.

Replacement Willie Thomson added a sixth try which Chalmers converted.