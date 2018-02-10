Watsonians 29 - 24 Boroughmuir: Sonians’ late surge wins semi-final slot

Watsonians advanced to the last four of the BT Cup when they posted a dramatic victory over a battling Boroughmuir side that had showed plenty of character to square matters.

The hosts struck with a quickfire double when Rory Hutton, pictured, dummied his way over and Michael Allen charged down a clearance kick then raced in. Ali Harris converted both then booted a penalty to leave Watsonians in the driving seat after 18 minutes.

The visitors rallied and enjoyed a spell in the ascendancy which ended with a slick handling move that culminated in a try for Grant McConnell. Chris Laidlaw kicked the conversion to cut the deficit to ten points at the break.

Greg Cannie touched down shortly after the restart, but a Rory Drummond try, converted by Harris, established a 12-point gap and a red card for Dale Robertson left the visitors with a monumental task although personnel numbers were level for ten minutes when Euan Dods was binned.

The visitors mounted a determined finale and tries by Cannie and Euan McKirdy – the second converted – tied the scores. But the hosts snatched victory when James Miller crashed over deep into injury time.