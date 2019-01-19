Watsonians 23 - 29 Currie: Chieftains on course for play-offs

Currie Chieftains remain on track for a play-off spot after taking the honours in a hard-fought Edinburgh derby.

A Gregor Hunter penalty for Chieftains was cancelled out by Lee Millar before the visitors took control and claimed a try from Kiran McDonald and an interception score by Joe Reynolds, both converted by Hunter.

The hosts squared matters by half time after Rory Hutton and Angus Guthrie grabbed a try apiece and Millar added the extras, then the stand-off nudged the hosts into the lead for the first time five minutes after the restart when he banged over a long-range penalty.

Chieftains’ Ben Robbins snatched back the lead with a try before Fergus Scott secured the bonus point touchdown. A penalty by Millar handed the hosts a narrow defeat bonus point.