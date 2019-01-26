Edinburgh Accies 19 - 14 Watsonians: Accies claim second win

Accies nicked this one off a weary-looking Watsonians to claim only their second win of the season.

It was three tries to two in the end, Accies scoring 19 points in the second half to edge out their opponents, although the reality is they remain five points adrift at the foot of the table with only one league fixture left.

Last week Accies were unlucky to lose by a single point to Glasgow Hawks. This week they found reserves of energy and commitment to ensure they were on the positive side of the scoreline.

Watsonians, who have no chance of make the top four play-off places in the Tennent’s Premiership, had the lion’s share of possession and territory in the first half but couldn’t convert it into sufficient points before running out of steam in the second half.

The result has no bearing on the new semi-professional Super 6 league structure next season as both clubs will be part of it – Accies because there is no relegation and Watsonians because they hold one of the six franchises, even if it is likely they will lose head coach Steve Lawrie, who is being linked to a role with the Scotland national team.

“Nothing more to be said on that just now,” Lawrie said yesterday.

In pouring rain from the kick off, the two teams tore into each into each other but it was Watsonians who looked the most dangerous and Accies the most vulnerable.

For all Watsonians’ dominance, however, a single try by full back Josh Rowland, converted by stand-off Lee Millar, was all they had to show for it after 40 minutes. The balance swung completely in the second half as the rain stopped. Prop Martin McGinley got the home side’s first unconverted try and while Watsonians winger Rory Steele snatched the next score it was the visitors who looked vulnerable.

Accies openside flanker Rory Simpson touched down from a rolling maul that went over the line and replacement stand-off Richard Mill converted to get within two points.

Then it was big decision time. Accies were awarded a penalty just to the right of the posts and five metres from the line. Rather than try to out-muscle the Watsonians pack at scrum or lineout, Mill went back 20 metres for the place kick. The ball came back off the upright and in the aftermath of the follow-up lock Ronan Seydak got his hand on the ball for the try. Mill chipped over the simple conversion.