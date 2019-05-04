Watsonians win Kelso Sevens after all-Edinburgh final

Watsonians took a big step towards retaining their Kings of the Sevens title after winning the Kelso tournament with victory over Boroughmuir in an all-Edinburgh final at Poynder Park.

The Myreside team had come through the rounds with straightforward wins over Peebles and Berwick but in the semi-final they had to dig deep to overcome a reinvigorated Jed-Forest side.

The teams were level at full time but in extra time the former Currie wing Ben Robbins used the pace that won him a New Year Sprint title as a 16-year-old old to sprint to the line for the deciding score.

For their part, Boroughmuir came through the top half of the draw beating Langholm in the first round before having to work hard to defeat a Melrose side that featured two under-18s in Scotland cap Harri Morris and Boroughmuir Youth Cup winner Ethan McVicar. Then, in the semi-final, a hat-trick of tries by hooker Johnny Matthews helped the Meggetland men to a 34-12 win against the host club, Kelso.

In the final, Watsonians effectively had victory in their pocket when they led 19-7 at half time from two tries by player-of-the-tournament Lewis Berg and Scott McKean to a try for Boroughmuir by Matthews. Euan Miller and McKean added further tries for Watsonians in the second half, Muir countering with scores from Greig Cannie and Tom Wilson but not quite enough to prevent the Myresiders from taking the Kelso title.

Kelso Sevens results

First round: Melrose 48 Edinburgh University 7, Boroughmuir 54 Langholm 0, Gala 27 Earlston 5, Falkirk 0 Kelso 43, Hawick 17 Jed-Forest 31, Selkirk 12 Edinburgh Accies 35, Berwick 22 Powerbombs 21, Watsonians 47 Peebles 0.

Quarter-finals: Melrose 17 Boroughmuir 24, Gala 19 Kelso 21, Jed-Forest 41 Edinburgh Accies 0, Berwick 7 Watsonians 34.

Semi-finals: Boroughmuir 34 Kelso 12, Jed-Forest 22 Watsonians 27 (aet).

Final: Boroughmuir 19 Watsonians 31.