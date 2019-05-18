Watsonians win Jed Sevens, beating hosts in the final

Having secured the Kings of the Sevens title at Selkirk last weekend, Watsonians confirmed their regal status by winning the final tournament of the ten-round competition at Jed-Forest with victory over the host club in a final that was more one-sided than expected.

Watsonians had to fight off a determined Kelso side in the opening tie but thereafter they grew in confidence, cruising past Hamilton in the quarter-finals before facing their Edinburgh neighbours and runners-up in the Kings race, Boroughmuir, in the first of the semis.

In a close tie against an impressive Boroughmuir, it was two tries by Josh Rowlands that were the crucial contributions to Watsonians’ 19-12 win over the Meggetland men.

For their part, Jed came through the lower half of the draw, overpowering Musselburgh in the first round and then showing excellent form in defeating Melrose in the last of the quarter-finals to book a place in the last four against Edinburgh Accies.

Tries for Jed by Lewis Young, Monty Mitchell and Rory Marshall propelled the host club into a 17-0 lead early in the second half, but touchdowns from Ruairi Campbell and Robbie Kent brought Accies back into contention. Jed, however, responded with a second try from Lewis Young answered by a Jamie Sole touchdown but too late to prevent Jed from booking a place in the final.

In the final, Watsonians effectively had the tie won by half time when they led 19-0 with a brace of tries by Ben Robbins and one from Lewis Berg and two conversions from the influential Ali Harris.

Then in the second half, the burly Berg completed his hat-trick with two further tries, Jed’s sole points coming from a late score by Rory Marshall as the Myreside men won 31-5.