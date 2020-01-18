Watsonians 27-10 Ayrshire Bulls: Myreside stay top of Super6

Watsonians stayed top of the FOSROC Super6 table with an impressive performance that helped them defeat the Ayrshire Bulls.

The Edinburgh side had lost at Millbrae against the same opponents in their last competitive outing on 21 December, but recent friendly ‘hit outs’ against Scotland Under-20 and a Newcastle Falcons XV had them looking sharp for this Myreside clash.

They took the lead against the Bulls, who were second in the table at kick-off, in the seventh minute. Centre Joe Reynolds made a good break and Lomond MacPherson was on his shoulder to go over for the try. Captain Lee Millar converted.

The Bulls hit back two minutes later when a great run by Scotland Under-20 man Ollie Smith set-up Tom Lewis for a score which Ross Thompson converted.

In the 24th minute it was the Watsonians forwards who had a chance to shine, Smith’s Under-20 team-mate Connor Boyle dotting down for a converted try to make it 14-7 to the home side.

A Thompson penalty made it 14-10 at the break.

After the interval Watsonians took control and scored 13 unanswered points to give them the victory.

A cracking run by Mesu Kunavula, Edinburgh Rugby’s Fijian, set up replacement Lewis Berg for a try in the 55th minute, converted by Millar.

And then Millar kicked two penalties in the 64th and 67th minutes to give Fergus Pringle’s men a 17-point advantage which, with their solid defensive work, they were never going to surrender.