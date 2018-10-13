Watch: Bath star Freddie Burns celebrates try before fumbling ball

With five minutes on the clock and the game almost in the bag, one thing you probably shouldn’t do in a close match is get too cocky.

It’s a cautiontary tale, one which Bath star Freddie Burns won’t want to repeat in a hurry.

Burns was guilty of two late blunders allowing Toulouse to clinched a crucial Pool One victory at the Recreation Ground with a 22-20 win over Bath at the Recreation Ground.

The French side were helped to victory when the Bath full-back Burns, who having already missed an easy 74th minute penalty chance, blew a try barely 60 seconds later after crossing the Toulouse line when he lost control of the ball under pressure from Toulouse defender Maxime Medard.

It was a game of two halves for Burns, who scored a try in the first half to help Bath on their way.

But he missed two penalty chances in the second half as well as a vital chance to score a try which would have given Bath some breathing space in a highly contested match.

Fans took to Twitter in anger, astonishment and commiserations after he fumbled his chance to score his second half try.

@Ro_Murph tweeted: “Holy s***. Has any professional rugby player had worse 5mins than Freddie Burns just had?”

@DuaneBowland posted: “Sorry Freddie Burns but you single handadly threw the game away and unfortunately you only have yourself to blame.”

@SimonZebo sympathised: “Here come the keyboard warriors. Head up bro. Ain’t nobody die. @FreddieBurns keep smiling boss.”

@sportingindex wrote: “What a howler from Bath’s Freddie Burns - wonder what reception he’ll get back in the changing room...”

@mrcooper151080 noted: “However s**** your day is at least you aren’t Freddie Burns.”