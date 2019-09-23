Wales 43 Georgia 14: Warren Gatland's men secure bonus point, six-try victory over Georgians

This match was as much about the mood music surrounding Wales as the result, in the first action since the banishment of attack coach Rob Howley.

The tries flowed and maximum points were bagged in an ostensibly perfect start to their World Cup, but it was hardly the kind of super-rigorous test to prove whether the Welsh remain "comfortable in chaos", as their constant adviser of the past 11 years was fond of phrasing it.

Howley has been gone for a week, sent home to deal with an allegation of breaking rugby rules by gambling; Stephen Jones, his replacement and one-time team-mate as Wales's half-back hinge, arrived in Japan last Thursday. Jones had watched the summer Tests versus England and Ireland in Cardiff in the company of Wayne Pivac and Byron Hayward, as the three of them have been appointed to take over from the Warren Gatland regime after the World Cup. Little did Jones know he would be involved quicker than that.

The word from the camp before this Pool D opener was that present-day fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Jon Davies, with 150 Wales caps between them, would run the backline playbook for the time being, then Jones may start laying on some variations before the big pool match with Australia in Tokyo on Sunday.

In the meantime, any video review the new arrival conducts on the squad's bullet-train journey north to the Japanese capital on Tuesday morning will show him a Wales attack devastatingly slick off set-pieces – albeit aided by Georgians calamitously failing to pick obvious runners, and gifting a slew of throws to the line-out with poor kicks and penalties – while extra sharpness is needed when the phases start to mount up.

For a World Cup pool match staged in a magnificent stadium, the first half looked a lot like a semi-opposed training session.

This was where Gary Lineker infamously played with a broken toe in the J-League for Grampus Eight – and even with that affliction he might have waltzed through this Georgian defence.

Wales had a bonus point by half-time and each came from a set move – the result of good analysis of their opponents' weaknesses, Georgia's head coach Milton Haig said, and which his Wales counterpart Gatland had control of in recent days.

Davies began it with the simplest of first-phase tries on the open side of a scrum, then Wales were so confident in their ability to dominate that they worked the same move twice from line-outs near the halfway line, as Josh Adams twice raced into midfield off the left wing to take a ball snapped inside by Biggar. Scrum-half Gareth Davies trailed Adams before Justin Tipuric strolled through from a ruck, then Adams did it all by himself with a 40-metre sprint.

The fourth try a minute before half-time could have come from page one of any playbook – Howley's, Jones's, or whoever.

Again the source was a clean line-out, as Hadleigh Parkes ran the crash ball, Gareth Davies wrapped round him, and Jon Davies glided towards the goalline before slinging a pass on the bounce to the scorer, Liam Williams.

Davies the centre appeared hardly even to look, as he knew where his support runners would be - and that is a striking factor in this immediate post-Howley period: the Wales line-up from nine to 15 is very settled and familiar with each other. What might change that for the worse if if there were one or two more injuries to add to the summer loss of first-choice fly-half Gareth Anscombe. The bench man Rhys Patchell was wisely given 15 minutes as a sub for Biggar to become attuned to World Cup action.

Seven minutes into the second half, Biggar tried another variation from a line-out maul but his chip over the top towards the posts was not quite grounded by Williams.

This was part of a classically disjointed third quarter with main job already done. Wales's breakdown work can improve and there were not many turnovers to indulge the Howley-esque chaos theory.

Still a fifth try arrived in the 65th minute with a run and punt infield by George North latched into by replacement scrum-half Tomos Williams. And here we give a flamboyant tip of the hat to Alun Wyn Jones and Tipuric – both for their linking passes to North, and also for all the spadework they and their fellow forwards did on a night of six tries for the backs.

It took until the final score for Tomos Williams's flashing feet and basketball pass to the surging North for a move to raise a punch of the air rather than approving applause.

It was a 39th Wales try.for North, and you wonder whether there is a yearning in him and Liam Williams for the succession of Stephen Jones after the Howley era to bring a more prominent role for the pair of them.

The great fascination now is whether the Australia match this weekend is too soon to find out.