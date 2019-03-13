Wainwright and Beaumont to cycle 500 miles for Doddie Weir charity

Ex-Scotland captain Rob Wainwright and cyclist Mark Beaumont will ride from Edinburgh to London in the latest push to raise funds for Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease foundation.

The pair will cover the 500 miles from Murrayfield to Twickenham in 48 hours, leaving this afternoon, with a match ball presented by the departing Scottish team at 3:30pm at Edinburgh Airport, hoping to arrive two days later at Twickenham as the team bus arrives to pass the ball back ahead of the Calcutta Cup clash. Former flanker Wainwright and Beaumont, who holds the record for cycling around the world in less than 79 days, will be suitably dressed in what they describe as “garish head to toe tartan lycra” to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with £45,000 already amassed. Wainwright said: “In attempting to ride 500 winter miles in 48 hours and keep up with a record-breaking cyclist a few decades my junior, I am challenging my body while I still can, inspired by the spirit of an old friend who fights MND with a fortitude I can only aspire to.”

To follow the pair’s travels and contribute go to the website: www.doddie500.com