Victory snatched from under Gala YM’s nose

Gala YM 40, Dalkeith 45

Gala YM lost a 14-point lead with 10 minutes to go against a strong Dalkeith side at Netherdale on Saturday – and then the visitors scored the winning try deep in injury time to snatch the league points.

Dalkeith had a huge pack which YM found hard to control – but still they engineered six of the 13 tries in the game.

YM lost Kieron Douglass after 10 minutes with a serious leg injury and the game was stopped for a long while as they awaited an ambulance. Eventually, the game was shifted to another pitch and YM soon took the lead when Adam Williams sliced through the defence to score at the posts. He converted his own try.

Dalkeith retaliated quickly and they drove over from a ruck. The conversion levelled the scores but, almost straight away, slack YM tackling let them in for a second converted try.

YM rallied and pinned the visitors on their own line and Adrian Donoghue crashed over, with Adam Williams converting to level the scores.

More slack tackling let Dalkeith in for a third try to put them 19-14 up at the interval.

YM came out for second half and a great break by Steven Patterson, who had been very dangerous earlier, set up Rhuary Horsburgh for a try, converted by Adam Williams for a two-point lead.

YM were ringing the changes and another break by Steven Patterson sent sub Kyle Ramage smashing his way over for the bonus point try . Adam Williams added the extras.

Dalkeith came back and drove over for their bonus point try, which was converted. Once again, YM sprang back when a good move was finished off by Jason Graham . Adam Williams again added the extras.

YM added a sixth try moments later when another good move saw Greg Douglass score an unconverted try in the corner.

YM seemed home and dry with a 14-point lead – but Dalkeith were not having it and, in the last 10 minutes, they engineered two more converted tries to level the scores at 40-40.

Dalkeith scored a seventh try deep into injury time when they created an overlap in the corner to claim the league points and YM were left with two bonus points.

YM’s man of the match accolade went to Rhuary Horsburgh, while this weekend, YM are home to Liberton.