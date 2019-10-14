Uddingston 14-32 Strathaven: Second half revival not enough

Uddingston’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday when Lanarkshire rivals Strathaven were the visitors to Castle Policies for their Tennent’s West Division 2 fixture.

It was an improved performance but the Villagers were unable to contain the visitors’ running and offloading game, and despite a second half comeback, they eventually went down 14-32.

Three tries, a conversion and a penalty gave Strathaven a 20-point advantage at the break, with Villagers yet to trouble the scoreboard.

The second period started a lot stronger for Uddingston, and after 45 minutes it was the veteran Stuart Beresford who claimed the Villagers’ first points of the afternoon.

With the home scrum dominating it was Beresford who controlled the ball at the back while the pack drove the visitors backwards over their own try line leaving the easy job of touching down to the big number 8. Allen slotted home the conversion from in front of the posts to add the extra 2 points.

Three minutes later it was James Brown who added try number 2 of the afternoon for the Villagers. A quick break from halfway taking the ball deep into the Strathaven 22 before quick hands found the big prop marauding through to crash over in the corner. Allen again was on target with the

conversion and the home support dared to believe that a comeback may be on the cards at 14-20.

Despite the revival it was Strathaven who were still the stronger side, and with the 4 try bonus in their sights they upped the pace of the game again and got their rewards on 59 minutes.

Excellent work in the lineout, 5 metres form the Villagers’ try line set the visitors’ pack up to rumble their way over the line.

With the game won, and the bonus point in the bag, the pace went out of the game slightly but Strathaven still had enough control to keep the Villagers at bay, and rounded off the scoring with a penalty try after a bit of off-the-ball pushing prevented the touchdown.

The defeat sees the Villagers routed at the foot of the Division 2 table and a struggle ahead of them to climb out of the relegation zone.

The Villagers are on the road again this Saturday as they travel to Paisley for a 3pm kick off.