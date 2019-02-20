Touts selling England v Scotland 6 Nations tickets for £1,786

Tickets for Scotland's final fixture against England are being listed for eye-watering prices.

Touts have listed the seats on online ticketing resale platform viagogo, with the most expensive seat available for £1,786 - more than 17 times the ticket's face value price of £100.

Some tickets were listed for more than 1,500

The ticket's price is made up of a £1,320 ticket price, plus £466 for VAT and a booking fee.

The cheapest tickets available on viagogo to Scotland fans are listed at £470, more than four times the tickets face value of £115.

Many of the tickets sold via viagogo are sold by the same vendors, with Golden Tickets and Tick Tock LTD two of the named vendors currently selling more than one set of tickets for the March 16 game at Twickenham Stadum.

The price-hike comes weeks after Labour deputy leader Tom Watson described th behaviour of ticket touts as "disgaceful".

The shadow secretary for digital, culture, media and sport told The Guardian: “Viagogo has been told time and again that it needs to clean up its act. They are flagrantly disobeying the law and even ignoring a court order.

Speaking to the Scotsman, governing body for Rugby Union in England the RFU was negatively impacting "genuine fans" and "the wider game".

RFU spokesperson Elizabeth Box said: "Where tickets are resold on secondary market websites – especially at inflated prices – it is not just the genuine fans, but the wider game, which suffers.

"The average price of an England rugby international ticket listed on viagogo is more than double the average face value of the ticket.

"The use of secondary market websites to resell tickets is prohibited by the RFU’s ticket terms and conditions and any ticket holder known to have breached the terms and conditions will be refused entry.

"In addition, the RFU actively monitors secondary ticketing sites and regularly cancels tickets that are sold or transferred via the secondary market. The RFU provides the means for ticket holders to resell tickets through an online ticket exchange for clubs and via the ticket office at Twickenham Stadium, which allows tickets to be resold to other fans at face value."

Viagogo refuted claims that touts were using their selling platform to rip off fans and suggested that the RFU's selling structure was unfair.

A spokesperson said: “The RFU do what is in their best interest full stop.

"It’s obvious why less than 5% of tickets make it to the general public. In order to get access to coveted matches you either have to pay £10k for a debenture license, a huge corporate sponsorship starting at £100K, a whopping £1000 for a ticket that includes an unwanted meal or, if you are lucky, a £500 annual membership to a Rugby Club which doesn’t even guarantee you access to a ticket.

"We believe that people who acquire tickets through one of these marked up channels have the legal right to resell their tickets and recoup some of their investment.

"On viagogo, the average sale price of all RFU tickets for England matches is £212. It is clear that ticket sellers on our website are offering greater access and better pricing to the general public.”

Elizabeth Box issued a rebuttal to viagogo's claim, insisting that the RFU's pricing was rewarding rugby fans.

"The RFU prides itself on its unique model of rewarding those involved in rugby with access to international match tickets. Over 50% of tickets to England games at Twickenham are made available to our clubs.

"The remainder are distributed to a wide range of rugby stakeholders, including a significant number being sold to our membership, the England Rugby Club, which, as with our clubs, is open to all to join. We invest all profits generated by ticket sales, back into rugby in England."

Tickets for Scotland's game versus Wales at Murrayfield also feature on viagogo, with the cheapest available tickets costing £101