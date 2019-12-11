Tommy Seymour announces international retirement

Scotland’s fourth-highest tryscorer Tommy Seymour has become the second member of the recent Rugby World Cup squad to call time on his international career.

A week after former captain John Barclay announced his retirement from Test rugby, the 31-year-old Glasgow Warriors wing, who can also operate at full-back, has followed suit.

In a six-year Scotland career, Seymour won 55 caps and scored 20 tries for his country, which is behind only joint leaders Ian Smith and Tony Stanger and Chris Paterson.

Seymour made the announcement on social media and said: “Today I’d like to announce my decision to retire from international rugby. Playing for Scotland has been the greatest honour. The pride from wearing the thistle on my chest is one of the most powerful feelings I’ve experienced.

“It was in every way a dream come true and an amazing journey to share with friends, family and Scotland supporters. I have been fortunate enough to play with some of the greatest players this country has ever produced and even more fortunate that in some I have found friends for life.

“To my loving wife Katy, who held the fort through my many days and months away from home, thank you for being my rock through all the ups and downs that come with playing international sport.”

Seymour was born in Nashville and was capped at youth level by Ireland after growing up in Belfast and starting his career with Ulster. He joined Glasgow in 2011 and, qualifying through his Scottish mother Sue, won his first cap against South Africa on the summer tour two years later.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Tommy can reflect on an excellent international career. He has one of the best try-scoring rates for Scotland. To earn 55 caps in a six-year period is testament to not only his all-round rugby ability but also his consistency in the blue jersey.

“His game was very well suited to the demands of Test rugby, as he had a high work-rate, world-class aerial skills and a very good awareness of when to get on to ball.

“When he got the opportunity to play regularly - first at Glasgow and then with Scotland - he went from strength to strength, adding elements to his game each season.

“He’s been fantastic to work with and always gave everything for Scotland. We wish him well for the rest of his playing career with Glasgow.”