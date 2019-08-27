Tim Swinson called up to Scotland training squad as Sam Skinner is ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Tim Swinson has been called up to the Scotland training squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2019 with the Glasgow Warriors forward providing cover for Sam Skinner, who has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Swinson, who was last capped against Argentina in the 2018 Summer Tour victory over Argentina in Resistencia, will provide training cover for the Exeter Chiefs lock, who damaged his hamstring in the 17-14 win over France at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Skinner underwent a scan in the aftermath of the victory, with Scottish Rugby confirming that the "time taken to recover was deemed insufficient to play a meaningful part in Scotland's Rugby World Cup 2019 campaign".