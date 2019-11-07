The Quick Tap rugby show: Reviewing the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup

Scotsman Rugby Correspondent Duncan Smith is back from Japan and sharing the couch with The Offside Line journalist Stuart Bathgate and host Jack McIlroy Reid.

With the Rugby World Cup now in the rear view mirror, it's time to discuss Scotland's performance and prospects in future competitions.

Duncan joins Jack and Stuart for the final episode.

Scotland went into the tournament with high energy, but tripped right out the gate after succumbing to a near-impenetrable Ireland side.

Back to back wins against Russia and Samoa brought them right back into the fray, but

After travelling with the Scotland squad around Japan, Duncan Smith joins regular Stuart Bathgate and show host Jack McIlroy Reid to take a detailed look back at the competition.

The trio delve into Scotland's performance, the uncertainty and fallout surrounding Scotland's tie with the home nation and the need to step back from a four-year cycle and concentrating more on annual events like the Six Nations.

For this and much more content, watch the final episode of The Quick Tap in the player above.