Tennent's Premiership: Why Glasgow Hawks will ring the changes for Currie Chieftans clash

Glasgow Hawks host Currie Chieftans in the game of the day in the Tennent's Premiership

Hawks go into the match off the back of a defeat at Hawick while the Chieftains defeated Edinburgh Accies at Malleny Park seven days ago and have won three games on the spin.

Team selection for this one could hardly be more different for the two sides, Hawks making a number of changes to the starting XV including last week’s bench players all coming in from the start while Currie have a very settled look.

“The result last week was disappointing, the performance did not meet the standards we have set ourselves,” Hawks head coach Andy Hill said.

“Currie are one spot above us and their coaches Mark Cairns and Ally Donaldson have them playing a very good brand of rugby which should make for an entertaining game.”

His opposite number Cairns said: “We are looking forward to testing ourselves on the road again after losing to Hawick in round one. Hawks are yet to drop points at homes so it’s a challenge we are excited about.”

In 22 Premiership games over the last five weeks since the 2021/22 campaign started, only three have been won on the road, so if Currie can return east with a positive result it will be well earned, that is for sure.

Marr are the leaders heading into week six of action and they are at Selkirk.

The Borderers have only played three games to date and have also suffered a number of injuries in the last month or so, leaving their head coach Scott Wight to state: “It’s going to be a huge challenge versus Marr, but one everyone at the club is looking forward to it. We’ve worked hard this week to change up a few things, we’re now just looking for a performance to kick-start our season.”

Fourth placed Musselburgh make the trip to Jed-Forest, fifth placed Hawick will be up early for the long trip north to take on winless Aberdeen Grammar and GHA are at Raeburn Place to play Edinburgh Accies.