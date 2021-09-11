Tennent's Premiership: Selkirk champing at bit for belated start after Jed's Covid concerns

Selkirk's Ewan McDougall.

After waiting 18 months for competitive rugby to return, the Borderers saw their opener away at Jed-Forest postponed last weekend due to Covid concerns in the Jed ranks.

The Selkirk squad had to refocus and start to build towards this week’s game – and it should be a cracker at Philiphaugh against Musselburgh who beat GHA with a bonus point in their first game.

“The guys just can’t wait to get back playing now,” No 8 MacDougall, the 29-year-old Scotland Club XV cap, said.

“We had a good pre-season with a number of new faces adding to the solid squad we already had in place, so everyone was ready to go last week.

“Sadly, it never happened, but that is the world we live in just now and we just had to adapt and quickly shift our attentions to the Musselburgh game.

“They had a good result to start their campaign last week and over recent years our matches with them have always been tight affairs, so it should be a good match and we are looking forward to playing at home and trying to get things up and running.”

Selkirk have former Glasgow Warriors and Scotland Sevens man Scott Wight heading up their coaching team alongside forwards coach Darren Hogan and, having been in a play-off spot when things ended so abruptly back in March 2020, the club will be keen to push for the top four again.

As mentioned, Musselburgh got a bonus point win in week one and so did Marr, who this time around are on the road to Currie Chieftains.

They are two of the strongest squads in the top flight so it should be a fascinating battle at Malleny Park.

Hawick were the other team to win seven days ago – albeit without a bonus point – and the Greens are on the road to Braidholm to play GHA with Edinburgh Accies taking on Jed-Forest and Aberdeen Grammar travelling to Glasgow Hawks.

All the matches are at 3pm.