Tennent's Premiership: Marr know what is expected in top of table clash with Currie

(Photo by Giuseppe Maffia / SNS Group)

Currie travel to Troon with a five point lead at the top of the table and while these sides are both well on course to make the end of season top four title play-offs already, a lot is at stake in this one.

Marr do not lose many at home while they were hurt by a 38-12 defeat in the reverse fixture at Malleny Park back in September.

“Currie have been playing excellent rugby and are top of the league on merit,” Redpath said. “They have an excellent leader in Fergus Scott and someone in Gregor Hunter that manages the game well.

Marr's Craig Redpath

“There are not many games where we are the underdogs at Fullarton, to win this one we will have to produce the best performance of the season.”

With Conor Bickerstaff out long-term with a knee injury, Mackenzie Pearce takes up that role for Marr while Ryan Southern gets the nod at scrum-half for Currie.

“This is the strongest squad we have had out this season and all 20 players will need to be on form to get a win at Fullarton,” Chieftains head coach Mark Cairns said.

Elsewhere, third placed Edinburgh Accies are on the road to ninth placed Jed-Forest, seventh placed GHA are on their travels to fourth placed Hawick and bottom side Aberdeen Grammar host fifth placed Glasgow Hawks.

Eighth placed Musselburgh also host sixth placed Selkirk.