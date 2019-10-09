'Team was brilliant, Adam Hastings is a chip off the old block' - Scotland fans react to 61-0 win over Russia

Scotland fans had plenty to say after Gregor Townsend's side ran out 61-0 winners over Russia in their penultimate Pool A match

Tom B wrote: "Biggest issue after this game will be team selection for the Japan Game - due to everyone being Outstanding across the field."

Paul Macari added: "Take a bow Scotland's defence coaches - 160 minutes without conceding a point."

Sarah Aitken tweeted: "Absolute class. What a team. Congratulations Scotland."

Blake Westwood said: "I hate it when the plastics troll and abuse Adam Hastings for every little mistake. Today he showed he has potential. Remember he is only 23, not been a pro for long. Yet every game he doesn't perform to his best he's written often as mediocre. We've got some terrible fans."

Ton Christiaanse opined: "Adam Hastings was superb!"

Rob Simmons was looking forward to Sunday: "Japan game will be fun..."

John Stewart wrote: "Now we have to do the same to Japan or end up a second tier nation."

Keith Booth added: "Well done guys, excellent performance and result. All to play for now."

Dr Richard Simpson tweeted: "Now we have two world class stand-offs. Great win. Just need to beat Japan and Samoa to hold Ireland to a four point win."

Kate MacKenzie was chuffed: "Pure dead brilliant Scotland! I'm as chuffed as the chuffedest chuff in Chuffdom."

Michelle Purdie said: "What a game of rugby, team was brilliant - Adam Hastings a chip off the old block."

Bill Fraser wanted more of the same on Sunday: "Great game guys, well done! One more, same attitude!"

Last word to the Rugby Union of Russia who wrote: "Well done lads - was a great experience playing against you."

