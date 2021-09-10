Super6: Stunning Heriot's fightback snares Watsonians by single point in 21-20 win

Bruce Houston in action for Heriots. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

An early penalty by Marc Morrison nudged the hosts into a lead they held for 20 minutes before Bruce Houston replied in kind. Watsonians regained the initiative when a lineout drive was halted illegally and the referee awarded a penalty try. That offence earned Fraser Hastie a yellow card, and the visitors were briefly reduced to 13 men after skipper Iain Wilson joined him in the sin bin. The home side profited from their numerical advantage just before the break when Michael Badenhorst forced his way over from close range and Morrison converted for a 17-3 interval score line.

Heriot’s clawed their way back into the contest within two minutes of the restart with an unconverted try by Stuart Edwards. And, although Watsonians enjoyed another spell in the ascendance, they failed to convert that pressure and the lead remained at nine points entering the final quarter.

Heriot’s reduced the deficit to two points with a penalty try that set up a stirring finale and earned home prop Steven Longwell a yellow card.

The fightback was complete when Nathan Chamberlain stroked over a penalty in 78 minutes. However, although Morrison seized back the lead with another three pointer, there was one final twist and Chamberlain banged over a long-range penalty winner with the final play.