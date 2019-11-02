Super6: Meet the teams

AYRSHIRE BULLS

Scotland World Cup prop Gordon Reid has been the most high-profile Super 6 signing, and his capture enhances the Bulls’ status as pre-tournament favourites. Back-row Pete McCallum and stand-off Frazier Climo are among the key players from last year’s double-winning club team to join Peter Murchie’s squad. Scotland Under 20 cap Ross Thompson is another to watch.

BOROUGHMUIR BEARS

Former Scotland centre Graham Shiel will coach a Bears team whose club side finished below all of their Super 6 rivals last season so much depends on how quickly they can gel in this campaign. Winger Jordan Edmunds is a key asset, while Scotland Under-20 full-back Rufus McLean has promise in abundance.

HERIOT’S

Phil Smith is combining club coaching duties with the Super 6 side while Heriot’s wait for head coach Andrew Kelly to finish his contract in Hong Kong. Scotland Sevens stalwart Scott Riddell will bring his experience to the squad, while teenage winger Jack Blain is one of the most promising players in the country.

SOUTHERN KNIGHTS

Bruce Colvine, Rory Darge, Craig Jackson and Fraser Thomson are among the players to graduate along with head coach Robert Chrystie from the Melrose club side to the Greenyards franchise. Expect a well-drilled squad to keep up the rivalry of recent years with Ayr and Heriot’s.

STIRLING COUNTY

Having moved from Currie Chieftains to join Super 6, head coach Ben Cairns has assembled a squad which mixes the cream of County’s impressive youth structure with experienced names such as scrum-half Sean Kennedy. Unknown quantities include two back-row forwards, Oliver Bartlett from Australia and New Zealander Dean Taylor-Menzies.

WATSONIANS

DJ Innes and Ali Harris are among the players to step up from the Myreside club side, and are joined by age-group internationals such as scrum-half Roan Frostwick and Jamie Hodgson, both of whom are also involved with Edinburgh. Fergus Pringle has stepped in as head coach after Stevie Lawrie left to join Richard Cockerill’s Edinburgh coaching team.