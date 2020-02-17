Super6 final to be held at Scotstoun as Scottish Rugby reveals plans for play-offs and finals weekends

The final of the FOSROC Super6 tournament will be held at Scotstoun, Scottish Rugby has announced.

The showpiece game of the inaugural competition will be staged at Glasgow Warriors' home ground on Saturday March 28, with a 7.20pm kick-off, and will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

Close to a combined 116,000 people watched five live games from the early rounds of the Super6 on Scottish Rugby TV and on BBC Sport Scotland's website.

Just seven points separate the top three teams going into the final round of matches before the play-off weekend on March 20/21/22.

Watsonians sit top with 32 points while Heriot's are tucked in behind on 29. The Melrose-based Southern Knights are in third on 25 points, although Ayrshire Bulls in fourth and on 23 points have a game in hand. Stirling County are on 13 points and Boroughmuir Bears are in bottom spot on nine points.

League standings at the end of the regular matches will decide the hosts for the play-offs, with first and second place securing home advantage.

League standings at the end of the regular tournament will dictate the hosts for the play-offs, first and second place earning home advantage. Those in fourth will travel to first place and third place will travel to second place. Those teams who finish in fifth and sixth place at the end of the regular tournament will play the first of two legs during the play-offs.

As well as the final at Scotstoun, a further two games will also be played on the finals weekend. The third-place play-off final will be hosted by the losing team in the first v fourth place play-off, they will host the runners up of the second v third place play off. Fifth and sixth place will play for the second time to confirm their final standing.

Tournament Director Stephen Gemmell said: “It’s fantastic for the tournament that the final of the Super6 can take place at Scotstoun.

“The playing surface and professional facilities that Scotstoun boasts will provide a great platform for the climax of the competition and provides a destination final to which all of the teams can aspire.

"It is also great news that the match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland as this allows the best of part-time professional rugby in Scotland to be showcased to an audience across the country”.

The schedule for the play-off and finals weekend is as follows...

Play-off weekend (Friday 20 - Sunday, March 22)

1st v 4th

2nd v 3rd

5th v 6th (1st leg)

Finals weekend (Games to be played between Friday 27 - Sunday, March 29)

5th v 6th (2nd leg)

3rd place play-off final (losers of 1st v 4th V losers of 2nd v 3rd)

Winners of 1st v 4th V winners of 2nd v 3rd (Saturday, March 28 at 7:20pm Scotstoun Stadium)