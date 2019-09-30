'Such a relief, needed that' - Scotland fans react to Rugby World Cup bonus-point win over Samoa

Have your say

Scotland fans took to social media to give their thoughts on Gregor Townsend's side 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe today.





One relieved fan wrote: "A well-controlled performance in very tricky conditions. Phew!"

Graham Love joked: "Pats on the back all round for Penalty Try."

Calum Macneill added: "Glad to get the win, but the performance still not good enough. If that had been Tier 1 opposition we'd have been gubbed again."

Scrum365 tweeted: "Job done. Professional, efficient and a lot of players putting their hand up to start the next game. Ritchie man of the match."

Jock McLay said: "What a game. My heart rate is through the roof. Great to see us back to form. Hugely encouraging."

Colin Foy enthused: "Well done lads, professional performance and that bonus point... woo hoo!!"

Norman De Cleer stated: "Play Darcy Graham every game now. His energy and skill for 50-60 minutes and then bringing on [Tommy] Seymour could cause problems against any team in my opinion."

Raymond Mailey added: "Fantastic game, well done Scotland."

Doreen Phimister said: "At last, Scotland off the mark, well done boys, we're right behind you!"

Alisanne Ennis tweeted: "Well played lads! Looked pretty hot and steamy out there!"

Another supporter wrote: "Some superb performances there and really unlucky not to get the bonus point earlier than they did."

Ross Christie wasn't getting too carried away: "An improvement, but think that was all. A little more structure evident but still pretty messy at points and lots to improve upon going forward.

"Better again will be required to collect all five points against Japan."

Maurice Anderson warned: "We can't go off the boil at the end like that against Japan."

David Stewart said: "Very surprised and relieved with that result guys. Onwards and upwards."

Euan McInnes added: "Still a lot of errors. Nothing proven. Japan would have beaten us today. But a win is a win."

