Stuart Hogg urged not to dwell on past as Scotland captain prepares for Exeter return

Stuart Hogg is set to return for Exeter this weekend for the first time since his involvement in the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Exeter Chiefs full-back is in contention for selection for the first time since being dropped for last month's British and Irish Lions series decider against the Springbocks having started the opening two tests.

The 29-year-old was also benched for last season’s Premiership final at Twickenham but Exeter head coach Rob Baxter confirmed Hogg is ready to feature at Sale on Sunday as he urged the Scotland captain to put him the past behind him.

"He looks very motivated, he's looked really, really sharp in training this week," Baxter said. "The biggest thing we've got to stop doing as a club is looking back, because whatever has been behind us is exactly that, it's behind us.

"I think it's going to be exactly the same challenge for the Lions guys, whether it went well or badly; it's the same for us looking back as a club on a ridiculous 12-month period where we went from winning the double to getting straight into another final - we've got to stop looking back and look forward.

"That's very much my attitude with Stuart. We had our discussions post-Lions, they were a while ago, we don't need to have them again.

"All that Stuart needs to know from me is we're keen to get him on the rugby field, we've got a lot of faith in his ability to get over whatever little blips or whatever anybody thought about the end of last season and get on and show what a good player he is."