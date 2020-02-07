Stuart Hogg speaks on Eddie Jones, mind games and Scotland v England in the Calcutta Cup

Captain not interested in mind games as he insists focus is on Scots' performance

Stuart Hogg has refused to get embroiled in a war of words with England, with the Scotland skipper insisting he is not interested in Eddie Jones' mind games.

Red Rose coach Jones kicked off the verbal skirmishes ahead of Saturday's Calcutta Cup showdown earlier this week when he claimed Gregor Townsend's outfit were a "niggly" team who look to "goad" opponents.

Northampton flanker Lewis Ludlam ramped up the rhetoric when he promised Scotland a "war" fuelled by hatred on both sides.

But Dark Blues captain Hogg refused to take the bait as he said: "Look, my job is to make sure I'm concentrating on getting my performance spot on but also making sure the team is switched on and we're here for the right reasons, not listening to what others have got to say.

"We're concentrating on what happens within the four walls of our changing room and making sure we are focused and ready."

Exeter Chiefs full-back Hogg - whose team are looking to retain the Calcutta Cup for the third year running - added: "I think I've made it pretty clear I've got a lot of respect for England.

"I've been fortunate enough to play with a few of their boys on Lions tours and they're world class. We want an opportunity to turn them over.

"I fully believe in our team, that we can do that and we'll do everything in our power. But they're a world-class team with world-class individuals we're going to have to shut down."

Townsend has made just one change to his team with Magnus Bradbury coming in for Nick Haining at No. 8.