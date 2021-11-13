Stuart Hogg levels Scotland record despite defeat to South Africa in Autumn Internationals

Scotland's full-back Stuart Hogg scores his team's first try during the Autumn International friendly between Scotland and South Africa. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The captain’s scores were complemented by Finn Russell’s boot but the world champions proved too strong for Gregor Townsend's team.

Hogg’s two scores did give some cause for celebration however, despite the first defeat in the Autumn International Series. Scoring twice brings the 29-year-old level in the record books with Tony Stanger and Ian Smith – Scotland’s reigning record try scorers.

Hogg has the chance to add to his 24-tally next week when Japan are visitors in Edinburgh for the fourth and final test match in the series and he told Amazon Prime he was keen to “get back on the horse” following the defeat.

"We didn’t stay in the moment an basic parts of our game cost us. It sounds negative but that’s what you need to be to be the best. For all the good things we did we let ourselves down at vital times but we’ll get back on the horse on Monday and go again,” the Exeter Chiefs player said.

“We are very fortunate to have another opportunity to represent Scotland and in seven days and it might be the our last seven days we spend together as a group. We have to maximise every moment and enjoy one another’s company but we need to learn from this experience because you can’t give a team like South Africa, the world champions easy avenues into the game.

"Again though there were good things done, we scored a few tries, got in good positions, challenged and expressed ourselves but unfortunately it just wasn’t there today.”