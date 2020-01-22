Stuart Hogg: I told Gregor Townsend I wanted Scotland captain’s job

Stuart Hogg has revealed he approached head coach Gregor Townsend after last year’s World Cup disappointment and thrust forward his claim to take over as national captain.

He was duly handed the honour last week when Townsend named his Guinness Six Nations squad and, speaking for the first time since then at yesterday’s tournament launch in London, Hogg said: “Myself and Gregor had a conversation about it after the World Cup. I’ve been involved in the leadership group for the past four or five seasons now and I’m very, very passionate about playing for Scotland.

“I want to make a difference and I said to Gregor that I would be keen to be captain.”

World Cup skipper Stuart McInally lost form and then his place in the starting team after that opening pool thumping in Yokohama by Ireland, who Scotland face in Dublin a week on Saturday to kick off this year’s version of the oldest and self-styled “greatest” rugby competition in the world.

McInally later admitted that he had doubts he would continue in the role, which made Hogg the favourite to succeed with his 72 caps making him the most experienced man in the squad, aged just 27, following the retirements of former captains Greig Laidlaw and John Barclay.

“It’s very encouraging. I remember at Glasgow the first time Stuart was in a leadership group he maybe wasn’t so keen to be part of it,” said Townsend, pictured, who came through a rift with Scotland’s star player, two-time Lion and back-to-back Six Nations player of the tournament in 2016 and 2017. “He has grown into the leadership role, whether that’s a tactical one, what it means to play for your country, what to do in the training week.

“I still thought after the World Cup that it was something he might not want to do. To know that he wanted to do it was step one; step two was talking about it and finding out how he would approach the captaincy and how he would bring the best out of other leaders and other players in the team.

“Most important was that being captain wouldn’t affect how he played. Stuart has played very well for Scotland in the past and has been in great form for [new club] Exeter. Those things matched up really well.”

Asked why he was initially reluctant to take on a leadership role at Glasgow, Hogg replied: “From a selfish point of view I just wanted to concentrate on getting the best out of myself.

“I felt that with that bit of added pressure I might crumble under it. But Gregor believed in me back then. He put me in the leadership group and ever since then I’ve really enjoyed being involved, having a say in what happens in terms of training and how we play, and also trying to get the best out of everyone else.

“I’m very passionate about playing rugby and very passionate about playing for Scotland. I want to get the best form myself and the best out of others. I want to be in a position to win every single game I’m involved in.

“It is a huge honour to be given the role now.”

Townsend added: “There will be tough times and challenges as captain, none more challenging than today!”

“Today” referred to the annual circus that is the official tournament launch, which was held yesterday at Tobacco Dock in Wapping.

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Five becoming Six, with the inclusion of Italy, and the 21st anniversary of Scotland becoming the last ever Five Nations champions.

A hectic round of interviews with host broadcasters, other broadcasters, online, radio, social media and print journalists takes place in a whirl of activity throughout an intense morning for people who would no doubt rather get on with doing their talking on the pitch.

These occasions always throw up a few quirky moments and yesterday’s was provided by a French journalist asking Hogg and Townsend if Brexit would have any motivating factor given that the opener against the Irish takes place the day after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union. A polite “no” from both was the response.

Hogg revealed that he had sought out some sage advice ahead of that daunting trip to Dublin next weekend. “I had a few good conversations with a few different people,” he said. “Greig [Laidlaw] being one of them, [former Scotland and Glasgow skipper] Al Kellock being another… Those guys gave me little bits and pieces that would help me, but, ultimately, I need to learn for myself.”

With the squad named, captain confirmed and a camp in Spain approaching before heading to Dublin next Thursday, Townsend is now fully focused on the match itself, against an Irish team under new management in the form of former defence coach Andy Farrell, pictured, who succeeded Joe Schmidt after the World Cup.

“The first game of a tournament, teams usually bring something new anyway,” said Townsend.

“They’ve had three months after November to work on things. With Ireland, it is a change of attack potentially, but we don’t know.

“I think their defence will be similar – a lot of defences are similar anyway – and Andy was the defence coach for a number of years, so we’ll wait and see.”

Hogg’s big move to Exeter means the days of him being wrapped in cotton wool by the Scottish system were over and he declared he was available for selection by the Chiefs, who are at home to Sale Sharks in the English Premiership on Saturday.

“I have played a lot of rugby this season,” said the full-back. “I have played 12 games in 13 weeks but I feel great, like I can play every single week.”