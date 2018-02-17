Stirling County 32 - 8 Glasgow Hawks: Stirling good value for victory

County president John Wright flagged up in his match programme notes that this was likely to be a nail-biter in the battle for BT Premiership survival.

Both teams kicked off on the same points, with neither having won in the league since 28 October.

In the end Stirling’s win was in large measure down to a very good defensive performance as they did not have this all their own way.

Indeed, it was Hawks who first troubled the scoreboard when Paddy Kelly chipped an early kick over, only for Johnny Hope to cancel it out. The Glasgow side restored the advantage with a Mark New try before County surged into the lead with a touchdown by Hamilton Burr and two from Ross Curle, two of them goalled by Hope before the interval.

Hawks had plenty of possession but Stirling were disciplined in defence.

County stretched their lead after the break when Hope nudged over a penalty but it was hardly a harbinger of more to come as the game bogged down in midfield with few chances until Reyner Kennedy went over in the 85th minute for a try that Hope converted.