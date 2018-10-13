Stirling County 28-27 Boroughmuir: Hosts cling on for narrow win

This had always looked on paper to be an intriguing, close Tennent’s Premiership encounter and it did not disappoint.

In the end Stirling took the bragging rights, thanks in no small measure to a coruscating start which saw them romp to a 14-0 lead inside ten minutes courtesy of two tries from Andrew Goudie, who duly converted both.

Boroughmuir toiled to get a foothold in the game until William Wardlaw crossed the line. County, however, restored their advantage when Grant Hughes went over, Goudie again on target.

Back came Muir as the first half wore on, with Johnny Matthews grabbing two scores, one of which Robin Weersma goalled.

After the interval, Muir weathered some intense pressure and took the lead for the first time when Jordan Edmunds went over in the corner, Weersma converting then stretching the advantage with a nudged over penalty.

County, though, have reserves of grit and edged in front again when Craig Robertson touched down, Goudie adding the extras.

A tense climax saw both sides batter at each other and Stirling clung on for the narrowest of victories.