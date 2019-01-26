Stirling County 25 - 12 Hawick: Stirling gain revenge

Stirling earned revenge for the heavy defeat inflicted upon them by Hawick in October, but they had to dig very deep and come from behind to do so.

Hawick had dominated possession and territory for the first ten minutes and were rewarded with the first score of the game when Andrew Mitchell breached the home defence with a try that Lee Armstrong converted.

Stirling, however, worked their way back into contention when Ali Mackie touched down as the forwards drove over the Hawick line from a set scrum. Andrew Goudie’s conversion attempt hit the post but the stand-off made up for the error before half-time when he chipped over a penalty.

Stirling swiftly increased their lead after the interval when Ewan MacGarvie sprinted in for an unconverted try.

County’s cause was not helped by the sin-binning of the influential Mackie but Hawick were unable to take advantage and it was the home side who were next to score when Jonny Hope dived over.

The bonus point was duly secured when Peter Jericevich finished a forwards drive, Hope adding the extras as Stirling pulled away.

Hawick’s Stuart Graham went in at the corner late on.