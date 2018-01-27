Stirling 12 - 35 Currie: Chieftains’ quality comes through

Currie went into this fixture as considerable favourites, given their good form which has seen them post recent wins over both Melrose and Ayr, the only two sides above them in the BT Premiership prior to this match.

But they were pushed all the way in the first half by a spirited Stirling side trying to make amends for disappointing results of late that have seen them lose from winning positions.

Indeed, County went ahead early on after a concerted effort by the forwards which saw Ruairidh Leishman touch down, though Johnny Hope’s conversion attempt came back off the post.

Currie hit back just four minutes later when scrum half Charlie Shiel sold a dummy to create space to scamper through, Jamie Forbes adding the extras.

Logan Trotter restored the lead for Stirling when he showed a fine turn of pace to cut through the Currie defence for a score that Hope goalled. But back came the Chieftains near the half-hour when Matt Hooks went over, Forbes again on target with the subsequent kick to edge in front.

Robbie Nelson stretched the lead right after the half-time interval when he finished a splendid break by Thomas Gordon, Forbes once more converting, before Hamish Bain secured the bonus point with a well-worked try, the ever-reliable Forbes good with the kick again.

Stirling had a fair share of possession and pinned Currie back in their own territory for a lengthy period as they sought a way back into contention but they were unable to turn pressure into points.

Glen Faulds put an end to any hopes of a Stirling renaissance when he went in, Forbes converting, as the Chieftains ran out comfortable and deserved winners.