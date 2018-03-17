Marr 27 - 17 Stirling County: Victory not enough to avoid drop

Marr did what they had to: secured the bonus-point win they needed, but, with Melrose losing at Hawick, it wasn’t enough and they will go back to National League 1 next season.

County struck first, Jonny Hope goaling a simple fifth minute penalty, but the visitors could not build on this and midway through the first half, Ross Miller was powered over by the Marr maul off a five-metre line-out and the home side led.

They extended their lead in 32 minutes, Craig Jackson going over with Rory McGee converting, but right on the break, County forward pressure was rewarded with a Hamilton Burr try, converted by Hope to make it 12-10 at the turn-round.

Conor Bickerstaff extended the Marr lead but in 50 minutes, Craig Robertson had a walk-in for County, with Hope converting to tie the scores at 17-all. The home pack then took control, a penalty try restoring their lead and the bonus point, before McGee’s penalty made the game safe, but failed to fend off relegation.