Stirling County snatch Super6 victory from jaws of defeat against Boroughmuir Bears

Stirling County turned defeat into victory in the final play of their FORSOC Super6 match against Boroughmuir Bears at Bridgehaugh.

By Bruce McMurray
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 5:58 pm
Stirling County snatched victory from Boroughmuir Bears in the final play of their Super6 encounter at Bridgehaugh. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

A last gasp maul saw Angus Fraser push through the bodies and go over to steal a dramatic win for the hosts, with Grant Hughes adding the conversion for a 27-23 scoreline.

It was a dagger through the heat of Bears who had recovered from 20-10 behind to lead the match going into the closing stages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The hosts struck first blood in the 10th minute with a line-out inside the Bears 22 resulting in Reyner Kennedy pushing through for the opening try which went unconverted.

Boroughmuir hit back with Jordan Edmunds catching a crossfield kick from Tom Pittman to touch down for his side's opening try, which Pittman convered for a 7-5 lead.

A Craig Robertson penalty in the 22nd minute restored County's lead only for Pittman to slot a penalty of his own to put Bears back in front at 10-8.

Stirling broke through the Bears defensive line on the half hour mark with Tom Roche touching down under the posts and Robertson converting for a 15-10 half-time advantage.

That lead was extended after the break when Stevie Hamilton broke down the wing for County's third try, which went unconverted.

Pittman put over a penalty to close the gap to 20-13 then a yellow card to Lewis Skinner put the hosts down to 14 men.

Bears took advantage when Edmunds went through to score his second try of the game, converted by Pittman to level the scores.

The boot of Pittman then put the visitors ahead before Stirling stole the win at the death.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.